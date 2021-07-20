Campbell (suspension) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Campbell has been out since early May, when he was suspended for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. He'll rehab until his suspension expires in early August, at which point he'll have to be added to the Marlins' active roster or returned to the Rays, as he was a Rule 5 selection back in December.
