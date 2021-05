Campbell was hit with an 80-game suspension Monday after testing positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Campbell made his big-league debut this season, allowing 14 runs (11 earned) in 11.1 innings across one start and four relief appearances. He'll now be ineligible to play again until early August, leaving the Marlins searching for another starter to fill out their rotation.