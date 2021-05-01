Campbell (0-2) was charged with the loss Saturday against the Nationals after giving up five runs (four earned) on nine hits with four strikeouts and zero walks over 3.2 innings.

The 25-year-old received the first start of his big-league career Saturday but surrendered nine hits while recording 11 outs. Campbell has allowed 14 runs (11 earned) across 11.1 innings this season, but he could receive additional starts if Elieser Hernandez (biceps) is unable to return from the injured list in the near future.