Marlins' Paul Campbell: Shifts to 60-day injured list
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Campbell (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Campbell was placed on the injured list April 20 due to a right elbow strain. Thursday's transaction was made to open a spot on the 40-man roster and rules Campbell out until at least late June.
