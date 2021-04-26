Campbell (0-1) allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five over three innings in a loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Campbell was brought in to begin the second inning after the Marlins decided to deploy Ross Detwiler as an opener for Sunday's game. The 25-year-old surrendered all three of his runs in the second before settling down in the third and fourth frames. The Clemson product has not had an ideal start to his major league career, as he's let up seven runs over 7.2 innings to go along with an abysmal 2.09 WHIP. It's unclear if the Marlins plan to move forward with piggybacking him after Detwiler or if they plan to return him to a traditional reliever's role.