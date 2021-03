The Marlins informed Campbell on Monday that he will be included on the Opening Day roster, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

A Rule 5 pickup this past winter, Campbell will stick with the Marlins after submitting a 3.86 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over seven innings out of the bullpen in Grapefruit League play. The 25-year-old had been developed as a starter while rising up through the Rays' system, but Miami will likely deploy him as a low-leverage long reliever to begin 2021.