Updating a previous report, Campbell is expected to work in relief during Sunday's game against the Giants, while Ross Detwiler draws the start, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

According to McPherson, Miami still wants Campbell to cover the bulk of the innings Sunday, but the team elected to scratch him from the start since weather issues are expected in San Francisco around opening pitch at 4:05 p.m. ET. Rather than having Campbell to get warmed up following a potential delay, the Marlins plan to have Detwiler or another reliever cover the early innings before the weather situation improves. Campbell has made three appearances out of the Miami bullpen to date, giving up six runs (four earned) over 4.2 innings.