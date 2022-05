Henry went 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBI in Sunday's loss to the Brewers.

His two-run single in the second inning gave the Marlins a 2-1 lead, but things unraveled for Miami after that. Henry has started five of the last 11 games as Jacob Stallings' struggles at the plate have opened up playing time, and he's somewhat taken advantage by going 4-for-13 (.308) with three RBI.