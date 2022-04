Henry has started only one of the Marlins' first six games, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

Jacob Stallings is the clear starter behind the plate in Miami, but Henry has seen even less action than expected as his backup to begin the season. The 24-year-old has shown a smidge of offensive upside in the minors, but Henry likely won't be any kind of fantasy asset in the majors even if he were to see significant playing time.