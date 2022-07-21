Henry (thumb) is slated to serve as a designated hitter this weekend while he begins a rehab assignment for the Marlins' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Henry's surgically repaired right thumb doesn't seem as though it's bothering him at the plate at this stage, but the 25-year-old apparently still needs more time to complete a throwing program. It's unclear when Henry will be able to resume his usual duties behind the plate, so he could be limited to a DH role when Triple-A Jacksonville reinstates him from its 7-day injured list.