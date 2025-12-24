Fairbanks and the Marlins agreed Wednesday on a one-year, $13 million contract, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Tampa Bay declined Fairbanks' $11 million club option for 2026 earlier this offseason, but the reliever ended up securing an extra $2 million after hitting the open market. The deal also includes a $1 million signing bonus and another $1 million in appearance-based incentives, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The Marlins took a committee approach to the closer position in 2025, but Fairbanks' contract should give him some security as the Marlins' preferred ninth-inning man heading into spring training. Though staying healthy has often been an issue for Fairbanks throughout his career, he continued to pitch effectively in his age-31 season in 2025, logging a 2.83 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 59:18 K:BB while converting 27 of 32 save chances across 60.1 innings with the Rays.