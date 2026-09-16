The Marlins placed Fairbanks on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right median nerve irritation.

Fairbanks has already landed on the injured list twice this season due to nerve issues in his right hand, and his third will cause his season to come to an early end. The 32-year-old picked up 19 saves while struggling to a 6.31 ERA and 1.35 WHIP over 41.1 innings during his first year with the Marlins. Calvin Faucher and Michael Petersen will both be candidates to work as Miami's closer during the season's final weeks.