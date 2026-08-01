Marlins' Pete Fairbanks: Secures 16th save of season

Fairbanks earned the save in Friday's 5-2 win over the Mets, striking out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning.

Fairbanks opened the ninth inning with a four-pitch strikeout of Marcus Semien, and the former needed just three more pitches to successfully close out Friday's game. Fairbanks has converted save chances in each of his last three outings and is up to 16 saves on the season, which is tied with Tanner Scott and Devin Williams for seventh-most in the National League. It's a trend in the right direction for Fairbanks, though he sports a 6.55 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 34.1 innings this season.