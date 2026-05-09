Fairbanks (hand) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Sunday and will then travel with the Marlins for the team's road series in Minnesota, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Fairbanks landed on the IL on April 28 due to nerve irritation in his right hand, but he tossed two bullpen sessions this week and is now lined up to throw to hitters. The veteran reliever is eligible to be activated May 13, and it sounds like he could be back in action that day. Fairbanks will likely reclaim the team's closer role upon his return. Calvin Faucher and Tyler Phillips have notched one save apiece during Fairbanks' absence.