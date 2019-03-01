O'Brien has gone 0-for-11 with seven strikeouts while trying to transition to right field this spring, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins are hoping the minor-league slugger, who hit 30 homers between Double-A and Triple-A last season before swatting four more in 22 September games for Miami, is adequate enough defensively that they can get his bat into their underpowered lineup, but so far O'Brien isn't giving the club much reason to keep him around. He still has time to find his stroke at the plate, and his competition for a roster spot is lackluster at best, but for now the 28-year-old remains little more than a deep-league lottery ticket for fantasy purposes.