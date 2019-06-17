O'Brien (ribs) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Jupiter on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

O'Brien will be eligible to return from the injured list Friday and appears to be tracking for a return close to that date. It's not clear that he'll have a big-league role to return to once healthy, however, as he's hit just .167/.255/.262 in 14 games for the Marlins this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories