O'Brien went 2-for-3 with a double and five RBI in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

While the 28-year-old is still looking for his first spring homer and is hitting only .216 (8-for-37) through 16 games with a 6:18 BB:K, half of those hits have been two-baggers. The Marlins are counting on O'Brien to supply some much-needed power to the heart of their lineup, which should give him a long leash to begin the regular season even if his contact issues carry forward, but he remains a risky fantasy option -- albeit one with intriguing upside.