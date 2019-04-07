O'Brien went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Braves.

The 28-year-old connected off Kyle Wright in the fifth inning for his first homer of the year. O'Brien is still trying to prove he belongs in the majors, but the early results haven't exactly been encouraging -- he has only one other hit through five games to go along with a 2:9 BB:K, leading to a .118/.211/.294 slash line.