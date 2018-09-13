Marlins' Peter O'Brien: Drives in two runs
O'Brien went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Mets.
O'Brien opened the game's scoring with a solo shot in the second inning before driving in another run in the seventh. It was the 28-year-old's first big league homer since 2016 and his first two RBI of the season.
More News
-
Marlins' Peter O'Brien: Contract selected from minors•
-
Marlins' Peter O'Brien: Traded to Marlins•
-
Dodgers' Peter O'Brien: Assigned to Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Peter O'Brien: Designated for assignment Monday•
-
Dodgers' Peter O'Brien: Claimed by Dodgers•
-
Rangers' Peter O'Brien: Designated for assignment Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...