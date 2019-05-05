O'Brien is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins brought O'Brien back from the minors on Saturday and immediately installed him as the starting left fielder in place of the injured Garrett Cooper (hand). Though Cooper will remain on the injured list for at least the next week and a half, O'Brien won't be promised full-time run in the outfield unless his bat warrants the steady playing time. O'Brien has registered just four hits while striking out 15 times in 30 at-bats with Miami this season.