O'Brien was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Saturday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

O'Brien seemed to be in line for a regular role in a corner outfield spot, but he won't get the chance right away. He impressed in a 22-game sample in the big leagues last season, hitting .273/.338/.530, but the Marlins will go with other options for now. Garrett Cooper could be in line for a starting role with O'Brien out of the picture.