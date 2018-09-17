O'Brien went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in the Marlins' 6-4 win over the Phillies on Sunday.

O'Brien plated two runs on his fourth-inning home run off Nick Pivetta and padded the Marlins' lead with a RBI groundout in the sixth. The 28-year-old has started in three of the Marlins' last five games and could provide some useful power numbers in NL-only formats over the final two weeks of the season, though a 38.8 percent career strikeout rate in the majors gives him significant batting-average downside.