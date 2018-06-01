The Marlins acquired O'Brien from the Dodgers on Friday, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

O'Brien appeared in 36 games for the Diamondbacks between the 2015 and 2016 seasons and showed some pop with five home runs, but slashed .176/.228/.446 with 32 strikeouts in 79 plate appearances. The 27-year-old bounced between Double and Triple-A last season, and has struggled with a .150/.241/.390 line at Double-A Tulsa in 2018. O'Brien will report to Double-A Jacksonville with his new organization.