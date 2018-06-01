Marlins' Peter O'Brien: Traded to Marlins
The Marlins acquired O'Brien from the Dodgers on Friday, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
O'Brien appeared in 36 games for the Diamondbacks between the 2015 and 2016 seasons and showed some pop with five home runs, but slashed .176/.228/.446 with 32 strikeouts in 79 plate appearances. The 27-year-old bounced between Double and Triple-A last season, and has struggled with a .150/.241/.390 line at Double-A Tulsa in 2018. O'Brien will report to Double-A Jacksonville with his new organization.
More News
-
Dodgers' Peter O'Brien: Assigned to Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Peter O'Brien: Designated for assignment Monday•
-
Dodgers' Peter O'Brien: Claimed by Dodgers•
-
Rangers' Peter O'Brien: Designated for assignment Saturday•
-
Rangers' Peter O'Brien: Claimed by Rangers, optioned to Double-A•
-
Reds' Peter O'Brien: Receives another DFA•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...