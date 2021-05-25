Burdick has gone 8-for-25 over his last six games for Double-A Pensacola with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, five RBI and five runs, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

The 24-year-old had a rough start to the season, hitting .077 through his first couple of weeks, but Burdick is locked in now. The 2019 third-round pick wound up skipping over High-A entirely after slashing .307/.408/.542 in 63 games at Low-A to close out the 2019 campaign, so the fact that he's adjusted so quickly to upper-minors pitching is encouraging. With a big year, he could put himself in the picture for a late-2021 or 2022 big-league debut.