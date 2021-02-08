Burdick earned an invitation to the Marlins' big-league camp Monday.
A third-round pick in the 2019 draft, Burdick impressed in his first taste of professional ball, hitting .308/.407/.542 over 69 games that season, adding 11 homers and seven steals. Without the canceled minor-league season last year, he could be on the cusp of the majors already, as he'll turn 24 before Opening Day, but he'll presumably need some experience in the upper minors before being seriously considered for a roster spot.