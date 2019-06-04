Marlins' Peyton Burdick: Snagged by Marlins at pick 82

The Marlins have selected Burdick with the No. 82 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

A center fielder from Wright State University, Burdick is pretty athletic, and posted huge numbers in the Horizon League as a senior. He has big raw power, and at 6-foot, 210 pounds, he may end up in right field in pro ball.

