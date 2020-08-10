Guilmet was added to the Marlins' 60-man roster Monday.
Guilmet signed a minor-league deal with Miami in March, and he'll work at the team's alternate training site as part of the 60-man roster. However, the right-hander hasn't appeared in the majors since 2018 and is unlikely to join the active roster this year.
