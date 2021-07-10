The Marlins called up Guilmet from Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The righty has posted a 1.86 ERA in 9.2 innings with Triple-A Jacksonville since being DFA'd on June 13. Guilmet last pitched in the majors in 2018, when he had a 11.70 ERA across 10 innings with the Cardinals and Blue Jays. Shawn Morimando was designated for assignment in a corresponding move Saturday.