Guilmet's contract was selected from Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
He had a 4.08 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 20 strikeouts in 17.2 innings at Triple-A while working as a multi-inning reliever. Guilmet will provide the Marlins with some length out of the bullpen in the short term.
