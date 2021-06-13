The Marlins designated Guilmet for assignment Sunday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Guilmet's stint with the Marlins lasted just one day, as he was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday following the placement of pitcher Trevor Rogers on the COVID-19 injured list. With Rogers being reinstated Sunday, Guilmet -- a 33-year-old journeyman reliever who hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2018 -- was the most logical candidate to lose a spot on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster.
