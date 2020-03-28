Play

Guilmet signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Friday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.

Guilmet spent all of 2019 with Triple-A Rochester, compiling a 4.93 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 94:22 K:BB in 73 innings (44 appearances, six starts). The veteran right-hander has struggled in his limited big-league opportunities and will likely serve as organizational bullpen depth.

