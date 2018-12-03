Alvarez signed a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training with the Marlins on Monday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez spent the 2018 season with Triple-A Round Rock in the Rangers' organization, tossing 44 innings with a 3.68 ERA. The 27-year-old has a 7.39 ERA in 28 major-league innings, none of which have come since 2015. His track record doesn't suggest a fantasy-relevant bullpen role is likely, though he's at least latched on with an organization where roster spots are comparably easy to win.