Marlins' Rafael Ortega: Contract purchased from minors
Ortega had his contract selected from Triple-A New Orleans on Friday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Ortega will immediately enter the Marlins starting lineup in left field while batting seventh against the Mets on Friday. Across 92 games with New Orleans this year, he's slashed .275/.375/.404 with two home runs, 28 RBI and 12 stolen bases. He will likely be utilized as a fourth outfielder while with the big-league club.
