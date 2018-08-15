Ortega went 3-for-4 with a double, walk, two runs, an RBI and a stolen base Tuesday in the Marlins' 10-6 triumph over the Braves.

Since being promoted from Triple-A New Orleans on Aug. 10, Ortega has settled in as the Marlins' everyday left fielder and has taken control of leadoff duties. While drawing six consecutive starts, Ortega has delivered a .280 average to go with four runs and three steals. Ortega won't offer much power upside, but his contact skills and presence atop the lineup -- albeit a weak one -- could translate to some sneaky fantasy value over the final month and a half of the season.