Ortega is not in the lineup Saturday against the Blue Jays, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Ortega started 19 straight games after joining the Marlins on Aug. 10. He hit a solid .275 with four steals over that stretch, though he managed just three extra-base hits, leading to a low .325 slugging percentage. Magneuris Sierra will start in right field in his absence.

