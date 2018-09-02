Marlins' Rafael Ortega: Moves down in order
Ortega will start in left field and bat fifth Sunday against the Blue Jays, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Ortega will rejoin the lineup after sitting out Saturday's victory, but he'll move down four spots in the order after serving as the Marlins' leadoff man in the club's previous 18 contests. It appears manager Don Mattingly may just want to reward JT Riddle with another turn atop the lineup after the shortstop went 2-for-3 with a walk Saturday, so Ortega won't necessarily be permanently bumped from the table-setting role. With a .275 average and .333 on-base percentage since being promoted from Triple-A New Orleans on Aug. 10, Ortega has proven himself as a credible option atop the order.
