Ortega is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Ortega, who is hitting just .175/.214/.200 through 14 games in September, will take a seat for the fifth time in the last six games as Magneuris Sierra picks up another start in right field in his place. Given his recent struggles, it wouldn't be surprising if Ortega continued to cede starts to the younger Sierra over the final two weeks of the season.