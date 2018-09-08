Marlins' Rafael Ortega: On bench Saturday
Ortega is not in the lineup Saturday against the Pirates, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Ortega will receive a rare day off for just the second time dating back to Aug. 10. During that span, he's slashed .270/.318/.320 with four extra-base hits, seven RBI and four stolen bases. Magneuris Sierra will start in right field and bat eighth Saturday.
