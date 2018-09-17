Ortega is on the bench Monday against the Nationals, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Ortega started 19 straight games after a mid-August call-up, but his playing time has dwindled since then. His .244/.297/.286 season line certainly suggests that he deserves no more than a small role. He'll hit the bench for the fourth time in five games, with Magneuris Sierra starting in right field.