Marlins' Rafael Ortega: Records two hits, scores run
Ortega went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's loss to Toronto.
Ortega crossed the plate in the fifth inning after the Marlins drew a walk with the bases loaded, but they'd go on to lose 6-1. The 27-year-old has appeared in 20 games this season after his contract was purchased from Triple-A New Orleans on Aug. 10, and he's put together a .286 average with a .341 OBP in 84 big-league at-bats this season.
