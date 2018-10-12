Ortega was cast off the 40-man roster and outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans on Friday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Ortega received a decent amount of playing time after getting his contract purchased from the minors in August. He wound up slashing just .233/.287/.271with seven RBI and five stolen bases in 41 games for Miami. It's fairly clear that the Marlins don't see Ortega in their long-term plans.