Ortega is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mets, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Ortega was a late addition to the Game 1 lineup after Austin Dean was scratched with an illness, finishing 1-for-4 with a strikeout. He'll take a seat for the second half of the doubleheader with lefty Jason Vargas starting for the Mets. Isaac Galloway is starting in right field in this one.

