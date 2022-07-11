Bleier (1-1) picked up the win in Sunday's extra-inning victory over the Mets, tossing a perfect ninth inning without a walk or a strikeout.

The southpaw fired 11 of 14 pitches for strikes to preserve a scoreless tie, and Bleier got rewarded when the Marlins scored the game's only runs in the top of the 10th. The 35-year-old has been pitching better over the last month or so, posting a 3.48 ERA and 1.35 WHIP over his last 10.1 innings despite a lackluster 6:2 K:BB, but he's unlikely to move into a consistent high-leverage role any time soon.