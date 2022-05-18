Bleier (illness) rejoined the Marlins on Tuesday, but he has yet to be activated from the COVID-19-related injured list, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Bleier has resided on the IL since May 8, when he presumably first tested positive for the virus. Due to the time he's missed, manager Don Mattingly said he wants Bleier to throw a bullpen session and likely head out on a brief rehab assignment before coming off the IL. Bleier could be activated ahead of the Marlins' two-game series in Tampa Bay that begins next Tuesday.