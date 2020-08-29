Bleier (1-1) allowed a run on one hit while striking out a batter in 0.2 innings of work as he was handed the loss Friday against the Rays.

Bleier was removed in the eighth with two outs and a man on second in favor of Brad Boxberger as he figured to be the better pitching matchup for the righty Yandy Diaz. Unfortunately, Boxberger was unable to get the job done as he yielded an RBI single to put the Rays up 1-0. Bleier was charged with the earned run and was ultimately handed the loss as he has shown some struggles recently on the mound. The lefty has given up three runs in his last 1.1 innings after chucking 6.1 scoreless to start the year, and despite his latest struggles, Bleier should still be in the mix for late-inning work.