Bleier (2-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's victory over the Diamondbacks, striking out the side in a perfect inning of work.

Anthony Bass started the eighth inning with the Marlins ahead 3-2, but the right-hander coughed up a run and loaded the bases without recording an out before getting the hook. Enter Bleier, who fanned Josh Rojas, Wyatt Mathisen and Pavin Smith to keep the game tied and position himself to become the pitcher of record when Miami blew the game open in the bottom of the frame. Bleier hasn't exactly been consistent as the top lefty in the bullpen, serving up four homers in 12 innings to fuel a 4.50 ERA, but his 11:0 K:BB is sharp and he has two holds in addition to his two wins over 13 appearances.