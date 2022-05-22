Bleier (illness) struck out two and allowed two hits and no walks across 1.1 scoreless innings Sunday in his rehab start with Triple-A Jacksonville.

The appearance in the minors was Bleier's first at any level since he was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list May 8 after testing positive for the virus. The Marlins will likely check back in with Bleier and see how he feels physically following the 19-pitch outing before deciding whether he's fit to return from the IL in advance of the club's two-game series in Tampa that begins Tuesday.