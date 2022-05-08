Bleier (undisclosed) was placed on the injured list Sunday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
An injury designation wasn't included with the move, so Bleier's absence is likely related to COVID-19. Assuming that's the case, the veteran left-hander will be unavailable until he clears the league's virus-related protocols.
