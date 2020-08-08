site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Richard Bleier: Out with triceps strain
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bleier was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left triceps strain Saturday.
Bleier made just four appearances for the Marlins after coming over from the Orioles in a trade on the final day of July. It's not clear how much time he's expected to miss.
