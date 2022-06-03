Bleier will serve as the opener for Friday's game against the Giants, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Elieser Hernandez was initially listed as the starter Friday, but Bleier will serve as an opener for the first time this season. Over 13 relief appearances in 2022, Bleier has posted a 5.23 ERA and 1.65 WHIP in 10.1 innings. Hernandez isn't dealing with an injury, so he'll be available in relief.